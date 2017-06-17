From regal to rustic, Trump heads to Camp David for weekend

FILE - In this April 22, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy, left, and former President Dwight D. Eisenhower with their heads bowed as they walk along a path at Camp David in Thurmond, Md., as the two met to discuss the Bay of Pigs invasion. Presidents have been coming to this refuge about 70 miles from the White House for seven decades, and not always just for a rest Paul Vathis, File AP Photo