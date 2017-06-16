Town passes on 9/11 memorial vote

Officials say a proposal to designate a 9/11 memorial in front of a Massachusetts fire station has been passed over without a vote due to "legal procedural problems."
The Standard-Times of New Bedford reports (http://bit.ly/2t8Z4x9 ) the proposal was passed over during a West Bridgewater town meeting Monday.
The Historical Commission voted against the designation before the meeting. The commission says there was a question as to whether the beam from the World Trade Center towers was historically significant to the town — one of the requirements for the designation.
Several residents expressed their disapproval during the meeting.
Selectman Eldon Moreira says the proposal needs to be moved through because 9/11 "is a national thing."
The head of the Historical Commission says they will revisit the proposal in the coming weeks.
