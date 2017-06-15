Sea Isle City council rejects longer boardwalk hours

A New Jersey shore resort has rejected measures to extend outdoor music and dining hours on the boardwalk.
The Sea Isle City council voted down a proposal to extend outdoor music hours in a unanimous vote Tuesday. The Press of Atlantic City reports (http://bit.ly/2t4EQEC ) residents opposed the measure, with Councilwoman Mary Tighe saying the people told the council it's already noisy enough at the original cutoff time of 9 p.m.
This and the related sidewalk dining proposal were originally brought to the council from members of the business community who believed they could help draw more customers in April. The ideas were debated for more than a month before ordinances were introduced.
