June 12, 2017 6:51 AM

Horse-drawn carriages in St. Louis lack enforcement of rules

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

The long-debated issue of horse-drawn carriages on St. Louis streets has resurfaced as the businesses lack enforcement of regulations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2rK80ui ) reports that local attorney Dan Kolde recently saw a horse slowly pulling a carriage among the sea of cars during rush hour. He asked the Metropolitan Taxicab Commission why they weren't enforcing a city rule that prevents horse carriages from running during rush hour.

Commission officials said it was no longer enforcing any regulations regarding the carriages due to a judge's order. The city itself wasn't enforcing them because it had an agreement that left it up to the commission.

Kolde has long pressed the city about the horse-carriage issue on behalf of a group called the St. Louis Animal Rights Team.

