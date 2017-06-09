Philadelphia officer shoots and kills armed suspect

Officials say a police officer shot and killed a man armed with a handgun in Philadelphia.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the officer was transporting witnesses when he saw a dirt bike rider driving recklessly Thursday night.
After the dirt bike stalled out, the officer pulled over. Ross says the unidentified suspect started to back away as the officer was speaking to him.
The officer conducted a frisk and felt a handgun. Ross says the officer ordered the man not to reach for the gun, but he did anyway.
Ross says the officer fired his service weapon at least once and the suspect was hit. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Ross says police are reviewing footage showing the suspect running away.
