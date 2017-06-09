Top Takeaways: Comey's high-drama testimony distilled

Former FBI director James Comey walks through a corridor on the way to a secure room to continue his testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump, told the panel in open session that Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo