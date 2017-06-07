National Politics

Legal experts: Trump's comments inappropriate, maybe worse

By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Legal experts say comments the fired FBI director has attributed to President Donald Trump were clumsy and inappropriate, at best. Seen in the worst light, James Comey's recollections could provide enough evidence to build a case that the president tried to interfere with a criminal investigation.

The remarks were released Wednesday a day ahead of Comey's highly anticipated testimony to a Senate committee. They detail a series of conversations between the men about the investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, and Comey's discomfort with the interactions.

Experts say the most damning statement in Comey's written testimony is Trump's plea during a Feb. 14 meeting in the Oval Office to drop the investigation of former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

