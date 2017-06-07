National Politics

June 07, 2017 8:08 PM

West Virginia Supreme Court upholds moving WWI vet's remains

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a ruling allowing movement of the remains of a World War I Medal of Honor recipient to a veterans cemetery.

Justice Elizabeth D. Walker wrote the opinion, noting that no living blood relatives of Chester Howard West were shown in the case record. The Exponent Telegram in Clarksburg (http://bit.ly/2rNsAYX ) reports a living Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams, proposed moving West's remains from the cemetery. The Mason County cemetery of his wife's family was made part of a state preserve and became overgrown until a Scout and others cleaned it up.

West's wife's family said the body should remain where it was interred in 1935.

Chief Justice Allen H. Loughry II and Justice Margaret L. Workman filed dissenting opinions.

