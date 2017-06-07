National Homeland Security Conference convenes for 3 days

For the first time in the city's history, Buffalo is hosting the National Homeland Security Conference.
More than 1,500 law enforcement professionals are expected to gather in the upstate New York city for the three-day conference that began Tuesday. Attendees will go to various meetings and demonstrations to talk about security and response planning.
Demonstrations also serve as a way to showcase law enforcement units from across the country. As Western New York is also a boarder community, officials from Canada are also participating in the conference.
The conference runs through Thursday, and will run next year in New York City.
