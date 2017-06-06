Clovis man gets 9-year prison term in a sexual assault case

A Clovis man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at her home in 2014.
Prosecutors say 28-year-old Logan Reavis also was told Tuesday that he will be required to register as a sex offender for life and be on parole for up to 20 years.
The victim and her husband hosted a party at their Clovis home in November 2014.
Prosecutors say the woman was later awakened by Reavis sexually assaulting her in her bedroom.
Reavis testified at his trial three months ago and claimed the sex was consensual.
A Curry County jury also heard from a state crime lab DNA analyst, a sexual assault nurse examiner and law enforcement officers who investigated the case before finding Reavis guilty of criminal sexual penetration.
Comments