National Politics

June 06, 2017 8:14 PM

Clovis man gets 9-year prison term in a sexual assault case

The Associated Press
CLOVIS, N.M.

A Clovis man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at her home in 2014.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Logan Reavis also was told Tuesday that he will be required to register as a sex offender for life and be on parole for up to 20 years.

The victim and her husband hosted a party at their Clovis home in November 2014.

Prosecutors say the woman was later awakened by Reavis sexually assaulting her in her bedroom.

Reavis testified at his trial three months ago and claimed the sex was consensual.

A Curry County jury also heard from a state crime lab DNA analyst, a sexual assault nurse examiner and law enforcement officers who investigated the case before finding Reavis guilty of criminal sexual penetration.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’ 1:47

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos