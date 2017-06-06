Ripley officer accused of patronizing prostitution on job

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a Ripley police officer is facing charges of misconduct after being accused of patronizing prostitutes while on the job.
The TBI said 49-year-old Lt. Donald Orvell Bonds has been indicted on four counts of official misconduct and two counts of patronizing prostitution.
Officials say that the investigation shows that Bonds had sex while on duty and in his police vehicle on two occasions in January and March.
The TBI said in a news release that Bonds was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Officials say he was released after posting $10,000 bond and is currently suspended from the police department without pay.
It's not clear if Bonds has a lawyer. Public records do not list a current telephone number for him.
Comments