National Politics

June 05, 2017 5:12 AM

Local activist announces bid for Portland City Council

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

A Maine activist who successfully fought the sale of a public park to a developer three years ago is running for Portland City Council.

Bree LaCasse released a statement to the Portland Press Herald on Saturday officially announcing her bid for longtime Councilor Jill Duson's seat.

LaCasse is currently executive director of Friends of Congress Square Park, a group that advocates for better usages of the public space she helped defend in 2014.

Portland's City Council is officially non-partisan, so none of the candidates are officially running with a political party. The election is in November.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’ 1:47

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos