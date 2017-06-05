National Politics

June 05, 2017 3:50 AM

Kentucky secretary of state traveling to Taiwan

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's secretary of state is traveling to Asia for an international trade mission.

Alison Lundergan Grimes is scheduled to visit Taiwan this week with four other secretaries of state during a trip coordinated and paid for by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office. Grimes made a similar visit in 2013.

Grimes said she will meet with several Kentucky companies with offices in Taiwan, which is Kentucky' sixth largest export market in Asia. In 2015, Taiwan agreed to purchase corn and soybeans from Kentucky in 2016 and 2017.

Earlier this year, Grimes said she worked to make Kentucky the 21st state with a reciprocal driver's license agreement with Taiwan.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’ 1:47

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos