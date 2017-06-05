National Politics

June 05, 2017 2:28 AM

Vermont Air National Guard changes commanders, leadership

The Associated Press
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.

A changing of the guard took place over the weekend, with Vermont Air National Guard's outgoing commander relinquishing his title and retiring after nearly 30 years of service.

Fighter Wing Commander Colonel Patrick Guinee relinquished command to incoming Wing Commander Colonel David Smith at a service on Saturday in South Burlington.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2suvSQD ) Col. Guinee retires after 26 years of service.

Col. Smith has served as the 158th Fighter Wing Vice-Commander for the past two years. He has also served for 26 years as a pilot of F-16 fighter jets.

