June 03, 2017 9:55 AM

Toledo City Council approves sale of police helicopter

The Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio

The Toledo City Council has approved the sale of the city's lone police helicopter.

WNWO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rjvJB4 ) council members approved the sale earlier this week. The Toledo Police Department bought the Robinson R44 helicopter for just over $500,000 in 2001.

City officials say the helicopter is no longer being used and needs an expensive engine overhaul required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Michigan helicopter pilot tells WNWO the price of the engine kit would range from $250,000 to $275,000 and doesn't include shop costs for the rebuild.

