Stacey Abrams launches campaign for Georgia governor

FILE- In this July 25, 2016, file photo, Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Abrams took the first step toward a run for governor on Tuesday, May, 2, 2017, filing paperwork to form a campaign committee for the 2018 contest to replace term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo