Wisconsin Democrats regroup after 'gut check' 2016 election

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 25, 2017 file photo, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks about President Donald Trump's first 100 days, during a media availability on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wisconsin Democrats, still stinging from unexpected and deep losses in the 2016 election, voiced optimism Friday, June 2, 2017 at the kickoff of their annual state convention that they can defeat Republican Gov. Scott Walker and re-elect U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo