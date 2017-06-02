Event to mark appointment of 1st black female Nevada judge

This undated photo provided by Clark County District Courts shows Tierra Jones, the first black female state court judge in Las Vegas, Nev. Jones, who is among three jurists being honored in a formal swearing-in ceremony Friday, June 2, 2017, in Las Vegas, is a former deputy Clark County district attorney who was appointed in April, 2017, by Gov. Brian Sandoval to an open Clark County District Court seat. Clark County District Courts via AP Mary Ann Price