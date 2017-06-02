This undated photo provided by Clark County District Courts shows Tierra Jones, the first black female state court judge in Las Vegas, Nev. Jones, who is among three jurists being honored in a formal swearing-in ceremony Friday, June 2, 2017, in Las Vegas, is a former deputy Clark County district attorney who was appointed in April, 2017, by Gov. Brian Sandoval to an open Clark County District Court seat.
National Politics

June 02, 2017 8:17 PM

Event to mark appointment of 1st black female Nevada judge

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

The first black female state court judge in Nevada will be among three jurists being honored in a formal swearing-in ceremony Friday in Las Vegas.

Tierra Jones is a former deputy Clark County district attorney who was appointed in April by Gov. Brian Sandoval to an open Clark County District Court seat created by the retirement of Jessie Walsh.

The formal investiture also marks the governor's appointment of former Las Vegas attorneys Mark Bailus (BAY'-less) and David Jones.

Bailus was named in April to replace retired Judge David Barker.

David Jones was named in November to replace Susan Scann. She died last year.

David Jones isn't related to Tierra Jones.

Tierra Jones worked in the Nye County district attorney's office before becoming a prosecutor in Clark County in 2013.

