June 01, 2017 7:02 AM

Upstate NY airports to get $17 million from US government

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The federal government is contributing about $17 million to upgrade airports in upstate New York.

The money is being allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program. It will be used for renovations and improvements in 36 projects at facilities in the Hudson Valley, Albany area, Southern Tier and central, western and northern New York.

Rochester and the Finger Lakes are set to receive about $4 million, the Hudson Valley just over $3.5 million and the Albany Airport around $3.2 million. Western New York will get about $2 million, central New York around $1.5 million, northern New York about $2 million, and Edwin A. Link Field in Binghamton just over $587,000.

The funding was announced Wednesday by U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, both Democrats.

