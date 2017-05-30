DeKalb pastor facing child pornography charges

A northern Illinois pastor has decided against accepting a plea deal in connection with a child pornography case.
Corey Butler of DeKalb has pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography. The 36-year-old Butler on Tuesday said he is putting his faith in the justice system after opting for a jury trial.
Prosecutors have declined to disclose details of the of the plea deal.
Police said in court records that officers with the Illinois Crimes against Children Task learned that between Feb. 28 and March 2 child pornography was being distributed from a computer at Butler's address in DeKalb. Authorities haven't revealed what led them to Butler.
Butler has posted $1,000 bail. He is scheduled for a July 26 hearing, during which a trial date will be set.
A lawyer attending Tuesday's hearing with Butler declined to comment on the case.
