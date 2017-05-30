Former US Attorney Steve Dettelbach running for Ohio AG

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2015, file photo, U.S. Attorney Steven Dettelbach speaks at a news conference in Cleveland. Dettelbach, who served as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio from 2009 to 2016, formally announced his Democratic bid for state attorney general Tuesday, May 30, 2017, facing Republican Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost in the Nov. 7 general election. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo