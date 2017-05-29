National Politics

May 29, 2017 11:08 AM

State agencies urge caution on swollen rivers on holiday

The Associated Press
TAHLEQUAH, Okla.

State officials are urging caution when Oklahomans visit waterways in eastern Oklahoma during the Memorial Day holiday.

The Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission says recent heavy rainfall in the region has swelled river levels in the region. The agency says fallen trees and debris have accumulated along the Illinois River following flooding on April 30th, posing navigational hazards to boaters and swimmers.

Commercial flotation device operations are recommending that first-time, novice floaters and children do not float in canoes, kayaks or inner tubes but be teamed with experienced floaters using rafts.

Officials say floaters should wear a personal flotation device at all times while floating, wading and swimming in area waterways.

