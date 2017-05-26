National Politics

May 26, 2017 10:58 PM

Program in Illinois that serves the poor gets $1.1 million

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Early Head Start program at the Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois is getting more than $1.1 million from the federal government.

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the funding on Friday in Washington, D.C.

The Children's Home and Aid Society has offices throughout Illinois and serves more than 40,000 children and families in more than 60 counties around the state. It provides Early Head Start programs serve pregnant women and their young children, providing various health and educational services.

