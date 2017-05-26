Man convicted of killing Wisconsin woman buried in basement

An Indiana man has been convicted of murder in the death of a Wisconsin woman whose body was found buried in a basement in 2015.
An Allen County Superior Court jury reached the verdict Thursday in the case of 41-year-old Franklin J. Dent of Fort Wayne. Sentencing is June 22.
Jessica Fecht of Portage, Wisconsin, met Dent at a Fort Wayne concert in 2014 and moved in with him in early 2015. The 34-year-old's body was found buried in the home's basement in February 2015.
The prosecution said Dent was acting out a fantasy that he wanted to kill a woman and have sex with her body. Defense attorney Robert Gevers told the jury Thursday not to assume or jump to conclusions about Dent telling family members about that fantasy.
