California lawmakers aim to strengthen gun ban in schools

California lawmakers have passed a bill to revoke superintendents' ability to let people carry guns in a school zone.
The California Assembly passed AB424 Monday, sending the measure to the state Senate.
Assemblyman Kevin McCarty says the Legislature initially let superintendents give people permission to carry guns on campus to ensure domestic violence survivors could protect themselves. But the Sacramento Democrat says the provision has been "exploited" by school districts to allow cafeteria aids, teachers and yard duty assistants to carry firearms in schools.
Lawmakers say five California school districts have permitted people to carry guns on campus.
Opponents say the bill would reverse a limited exemption that makes schools safer. One Republican assemblywoman who voted against the measure said the bill addresses a nonexistent problem.
Comments