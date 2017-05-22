NY-based Air Guard unit flying annual missions to Greenland

The upstate New York-based Air National Guard unit that flies annual missions to the South Pole is in the midst of its latest effort to support researchers in Greenland.
The 109th Airlift wing based at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Schenectady County started its first three-week rotation last month, delivering 177 tons of cargo and 2,000 gallons of fuel for National Science Foundation researchers in Greenland
The second rotation of three LC-130 ski-equipped cargo planes and 80 members of the 109th departed the base in Scotia earlier this month. The unit will rotate its airmen and planes between Greenland and the base four more times by the end of August.
The Hercules aircraft the 109th uses during its Greenland missions are the same ones it flies to Antarctica during support missions.
Comments