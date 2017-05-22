National Politics

May 22, 2017 12:20 AM

Lawmaker introduces bill reducing concealed carry penalties

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

An Ohio legislator has introduced a bill that would reduce penalties for carrying a concealed handgun on school grounds and other gun-free sites.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2rzfTzD ) reports permit holders would not be subject to prison time under Republican Rep. John Becker's bill.

Concealed handgun license holders caught in a gun-free zone would be required to leave the area if requested. If they don't leave, they could face a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Violators of gun-free zones in government buildings face a felony charge and up to a year in prison under current law.

Becker says people who carry guns often go into gun-free zones inadvertently. He compares it to wearing a watch or a ring.

Becker says House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and other Republican leaders are backing the bill.

