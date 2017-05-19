Man receives life in prison for killing deputy

Prosecutors say Roberto Miramontes Roman intentionally shot and killed a Millard County sheriff's deputy.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2rxteIB ) Roman was ordered Thursday to serve life in prison for killing Sheriff's Deputy Josie Greathouse Fox in 2010. Roman also received an additional 80 years for weapons violations.
Roman's attorney, Stephen McCaughrey, said his client maintains his innocence and insists he was not the one who fired the weapon.
Fox was shot twice Jan. 5, 2010, with an AK-47 after pulling over Roman. Fox was the first female patrol officer in the Millard County Sheriff's Office and the first female officer in Utah killed in the line of duty.
A jury acquitted Roman of a state murder charge in 2012.
