Students sexually abused by peers face struggles in court

When children sexually assault other children at school, sometimes the only measure of justice comes through the courts.
An Associated Press investigation has detailed how grade schools in the United States can fail to protect students in their care from sexual assault, sometimes minimizing or even covering up incidents.
Some families decide to sue when that happens as a way to hold schools accountable, or to protect their children and others from the nightmare of sexual assault.
Those lawsuits can meet with formidable barriers. For example, public schools in many states enjoy powerful shields, including caps on damages and high legal hurdles. A handful of states offer schools complete immunity from lawsuits in state court.
Lawyers who bring such cases say they can take years, and require patience.
