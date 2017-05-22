ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo shows the Downtown Miami Charter School in Miami. In 2012, the mother of a second-grade student at the school filed suit after she said she pleaded in vain for months for administrators to protect her son from sexual abuse by an older boy at the charter school. Eventually, the 7-year-old tried to kill himself by walking into traffic with his eyes closed, according to the family’s lawsuit. Two years later, the boy testified, he still had nightmares his tormenter would crawl in through his bedroom window and kill his mother.
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo shows the Downtown Miami Charter School in Miami. In 2012, the mother of a second-grade student at the school filed suit after she said she pleaded in vain for months for administrators to protect her son from sexual abuse by an older boy at the charter school. Eventually, the 7-year-old tried to kill himself by walking into traffic with his eyes closed, according to the family’s lawsuit. Two years later, the boy testified, he still had nightmares his tormenter would crawl in through his bedroom window and kill his mother. Alan Diaz AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo shows the Downtown Miami Charter School in Miami. In 2012, the mother of a second-grade student at the school filed suit after she said she pleaded in vain for months for administrators to protect her son from sexual abuse by an older boy at the charter school. Eventually, the 7-year-old tried to kill himself by walking into traffic with his eyes closed, according to the family’s lawsuit. Two years later, the boy testified, he still had nightmares his tormenter would crawl in through his bedroom window and kill his mother. Alan Diaz AP Photo

May 22, 2017 12:20 AM

Students sexually abused by peers face struggles in court

By MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press

When children sexually assault other children at school, sometimes the only measure of justice comes through the courts.

An Associated Press investigation has detailed how grade schools in the United States can fail to protect students in their care from sexual assault, sometimes minimizing or even covering up incidents.

Some families decide to sue when that happens as a way to hold schools accountable, or to protect their children and others from the nightmare of sexual assault.

Those lawsuits can meet with formidable barriers. For example, public schools in many states enjoy powerful shields, including caps on damages and high legal hurdles. A handful of states offer schools complete immunity from lawsuits in state court.

Lawyers who bring such cases say they can take years, and require patience.

___

If you have a tip, comment or story to share about student-on-student sexual assault at K-12 schools, please email: schoolhousesexassault@ap.org

Fourth in a monthlong Associated Press investigative series focusing on sexual assaults by students on students in U.S. elementary and secondary schools.

