Investigators trying to identify man shot by deputy

Authorities still are trying to identify a man who was shot by a Douglas County sheriff's deputy.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2rp4ZNI ) the man, who was shot Friday after aiming an assault rifle at the deputy, remains hospitalized.
Littleton Police Department Cmdr. Trent Cooper says the man faces assault charges once he is released from the hospital.
Cooper says the man allegedly got out of a car with an assault rifle and pointed it at the deputy.
The shooting is under investigation by the Littleton Police Department and the 18th Judicial District's critical incident response team, which investigates police shootings.
Douglas County sheriff's spokeswoman Lauren Lekander says the deputy has been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.
