Report: Trump revealed highly classified info to Russia

President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence on the Islamic State group at risk, The Washington Post has reported.
The disclosure late Monday has drawn strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers. White House officials are denouncing the report, saying Trump did not disclose intelligence sources or methods with the Russians, though officials did not deny that classified information was disclosed in the May 10 meeting.
The Post, citing current and former U.S. officials, says Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.
