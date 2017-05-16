Rhode Island looks at training planners on sea level rise

Taking a class to learn about rising sea levels in Rhode Island might become a requirement for the officials who help decide what can get built in the Ocean State's towns and cities.
The state House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill that would require training classes for members of local planning boards and commissions.
The legislation would require two hours of training every two years on sea level rise and the effects of developing in a flood plain.
The bill's sponsor, Newport Democratic Rep. Lauren Carson, says it's about sharing evidence of sea level rise with civic volunteers making important land-use decisions.
Carson says oceanography researchers at the University of Rhode Island are working on a webinar that can be used for the training.
Comments