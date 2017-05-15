National Politics

May 15, 2017 10:55 PM

Officials to boost Chicago-area bus shoulder-riding program

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

State transportation officials say construction to boost a bus shoulder-riding program begins this week on Interstate 94 near Chicago.

Since 2011, some Pace buses have been allowed to bypass traffic on shoulders when speeds are below 35 mph.

The latest upgrades announced this week will help some Pace buses that connect Chicago to northeastern suburbs operate on shoulders in both directions along certain stretches. The project includes resurfacing shoulders and as well as adding new signs. It's expected to cost $7 million.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said traffic will be impacted at night until the project is completed in the fall.

Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the program will have far-reaching benefits for commuters and the environment.

