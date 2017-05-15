National Politics

May 15, 2017 3:28 AM

AP FACT CHECK: It's far from case closed on Trump, Russia

By CALVIN WOODWARD and JIM DRINKARD Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is saying everyone's convinced there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia. An AP Fact Check points out that the claim is wrong on its face.

The FBI and two congressional committees are still investigating, so there is not yet any exoneration.

Trump also misquoted the Obama administration's intelligence director, James Clapper. He said Clapper is among those convinced that contacts between Trump's people and Russians were clear of collusion. But Clapper merely said he had found no evidence of collusion by the time he reported on Russia in January. Clapper said he did not know then that the FBI was digging deeply into that matter.

EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Government shutdown by the numbers

Government shutdown by the numbers 1:21

Government shutdown by the numbers
Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?' 0:34

Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?'
Hilton Head resident to Sanford: 'That's what makes this country great' 1:10

Hilton Head resident to Sanford: 'That's what makes this country great'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos