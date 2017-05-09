Texas Senate approves anti-hazing bill

The Texas Senate has approved a bill expanding the definition of hazing in civil and criminal cases.
Laredo Democratic Sen. Judith Zaffirini's measure is designed to curb hazing at universities. It spells out as hazing those cases involving coerced consumption of alcohol and drugs — which can be common during fraternity pledges and other campus situations.
Zaffirini said current state statue on hazing is often too vague. Her bill further bars those who carry out hazing incidents from seeking immunity from prosecution when reporting their own hazing.
It was approved by a vote of 24-7 on Tuesday and now heads to the state House. A similar bill passed the Senate unanimously in 2015 but stalled in the House without reaching a floor vote.
