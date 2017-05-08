National Politics

Police probe vandalism at upstate NY Jewish cemetery

The Associated Press
WARWICK, N.Y.

State police are investigating Nazi-inspired vandalism that occurred last fall at a Jewish cemetery in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers say last October, the words "HEIL HITLER" and other Nazi symbolism — SS bolts and a swastika — were spray-painted in black on a brick wall at the front entrance of Beth Shalom Cemetery in the town of Warwick.

Troopers in Monroe are seeking the public's assistance and the Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwick police at 845-986-3423, or state police at 845-782-8497.

