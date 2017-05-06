CNN political contributor Van Jones to address Loyola grads

CNN political contributor Van Jones will deliver the commencement address to more than 750 graduates of Loyola University New Orleans next week.
The university will also award Jones an honorary degree during the 9:45 a.m. ceremony Saturday, May 13, in the Superdome along with restaurateur Ella Brennan and saxophonist Kidd Jordan.
Later that day, Fourth Circuit Appellate Judge Madeleine M. Landrieu will deliver the law school commencement address. In February, Loyola announced Landrieu would be the new dean of the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, starting in July.
Retired criminal court judge, Dennis Waldron, will receive an honorary doctor of laws during the latter ceremony.
Comments