Seminar planned for students considering military academies

Rhode Island's two senators are hosting an informational seminar for high school students interested in attending a military academy.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse are hosting a "U.S. Military Service Academy Day" Saturday morning at the Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick.
They planned the event so students and their parents can learn about the requirements and procedures for seeking a congressional nomination to obtain an appointment.
Reed says attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point was an honor and he's proud to nominate outstanding students.
Whitehouse says the seminar helps students learn more about exceptional institutions.
Representatives from the academies and Reserve Officers' Training Corps spokesmen from local colleges will be there.
The application deadline for a nomination is Oct. 15.
