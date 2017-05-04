Senate approves redistricting plan; black Democrats object

The Alabama Senate on Thursday approved new legislative districts, overruling black Democrats who objected to GOP control of the state's largest county, which is home of the majority-black city of Birmingham.
Federal judges ordered Alabama to redraw legislative districts before the 2018 elections after ruling legislators improperly made race a predominant factor when drawing lines. Senators approved the new districts in a 25-7 party-line vote after Democrats used procedural tactics to delay a vote for about four hours.
Sen. Gerald Dial, chairman of the legislative reapportionment committee, said the plan corrects the problems found by the court. Dial said lawmakers also complied with a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a similar Virginia redistricting case and tried to avoid splitting counties.
"We have a plan we think we can fully support through the legal process," Dial, R-Lineville, said.
A contentious point in the debate was control of Jefferson County, home to the state's largest city, Birmingham, which is majority black and often the focus of partisan disputes over legislation impacting local governments.
Democrats want an even number of Democrats and Republicans in the Jefferson County delegation. The Republican map, however, creates districts that would most likely elect four Republicans and three Democrats. The current split is five Republicans and three Democrats.
Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, said the GOP-drawn map stretches suburban districts into the county to maintain GOP control
"It has smidgens of Jim Crow," Smitherman said.
Jefferson County is 53 percent white, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The court order to redraw lines came after the Legislative Black Caucus and the Alabama Democratic Conference challenged the districts. They argued African-American voters were "stacked and packed" into designated minority districts to make neighboring districts whiter and more likely to elect conservative Republicans.
The House of Representatives is scheduled to debate House districts on Tuesday.
Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature, limiting Democratic moves to force changes to the map.
Comments