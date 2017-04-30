National Politics

April 30, 2017 10:23 AM

Vermont community votes for $850k town hall renovation

The Associated Press
FAIRLEE, Vt.

Voters in a Vermont community have voted for the second time in favor of an $850,000 project to renovate the town hall.

The vote Wednesday was 59 percent in favor and 41 percent opposed, nearly the same margin as a 58 to 42 percent margin in February.

Fairlee Select Board member Jay Barrett says work will begin this summer on the plan to make the historic Colonial Revival town hall's second-floor performance space and bathrooms fully accessible and up to current building codes.

Following the February approval, a sufficient number of townspeople petitioned for a revote.

The Valley News (http://bit.ly/2qeRC4P ) reported some townspeople expressed concern that the public had not been made fully aware of the potential costs of a failing 265,000-gallon municipal water tank.

