National Politics

April 29, 2017 10:20 AM

Louisiana corrections agency to get $1.5M for flood costs

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana's corrections department is getting $1.5 million in federal funds to cover costs related to last summer's historic flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a statement Friday that the funding will reimburse the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections for emergency work at nine facilities affected by August's floods.

Those expenses included emergency supplies and the costs of evacuating and sheltering prisoners.

The state's only women's prison, in St. Gabriel, was damaged by the floodwaters.

