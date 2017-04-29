Hundreds attend climate rally in Providence

Several hundred people are converging on the State House in Rhode Island to demand action on climate change.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qjT9no ) people with handmade signs and banners Saturday are chanting "No More Coal, no more oil. Keep your carbon in the soil!"
The rally was organized to coincide with the national climate march in Washington, D.C., and Trump's 100th day in office. It was organized by the Rhode Island Student Climate Coalition.
It follows a nonpartisan march in Providence a week earlier by several hundred science supporters who joined others in rallies around the world to promote the importance of science and defend it against political interference.
Another climate justice march is planned for Monday in Providence.
