Critics question top US prosecutor's style after blunt words

Critics of Attorney General Jeff Sessions say his blunt style could strain relationships with law enforcement officials.
Sessions has had two dust-ups this week. He drew the ire of Hawaii's Democratic lawmakers by saying on a radio show he is "amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific" could stop President Donald Trump's travel ban. He's indicated the comment was meant as a joke.
Then, the Justice Department accused New York City of being soft on crime, a statement the city's police commissioner has called "absolutely ludicrous." Sessions says the criticism was directed not at the rank-and-file but at Mayor Bill de Blasio.
To some, Sessions is sounding more like the conservative senator from Alabama he once was rather than the top prosecutor he is today.
