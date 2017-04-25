Congress must agree on a federal spending budget by April 28, 2017, to prevent a government shutdown. The deadline nears the symbolic 100 days in office for President Trump, who is pushing for the budget to include funding for his proposed border wall.
Meta Viers and Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy
More Videos
1:21
Government shutdown by the numbers
0:34
Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?'
1:10
Hilton Head resident to Sanford: 'That's what makes this country great'
1:03
Yes, Sean Spicer was once the Easter Bunny
0:31
Aerial view of world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb exploding in Afghanistan
0:29
Whose face does Sen. Lindsey Graham see when he hits his golf ball?
0:55
Sen. Graham: "I'm not worried about my approval rating. I'm worried about the country."
0:31
Sen. Lindsey Graham on the 'key' to golf and politics
1:02
How did Trump help this PGA Pro get on the tour?
3:26
The insults being hurled at women in Washington
1:48
Lindsey Graham Town Hall
1:48
Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime'
Rev. Rick Klotz, pastor of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton, asks Congressman Mark Sanford how he feels about universal health care during his town hall at Sun City on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Bluffton.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham responds to a recent poll that showed his approval rating as the lowest for any U.S. senator in their home state on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, during the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on the 'key' to golf and politics following the Pro-Am on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, during the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about whose face he envisions when he hits his golf ball during a game of golf on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, during the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.
Professional golfer Jim Herman recounts how Donald J. Trump, now President of the United States, encouraged him in his career in the PGA Tour while he was working at one of Trump's golf courses in New Jersey.
Women are getting an earful of insults from their male colleagues in Washington, D.C. A few are making headlines, others go unreported. And some experts suggest the president is sending the message that such rhetoric is OK.
Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner comments on the concerns expressed by protesters about the possibility of restarting a 287(g) task force within the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office had a 287(g) task force from 2007 until 2013.
About half of Americans still have healthcare through employers. The Affordable Care Act affected employer-based healthcare plans, changing rules on lifetime limits and pre-existing conditions, birth control and much more. If the Trump administration decides to replace or repeal ACA, these benefits could disappear.
President Donald Trump surprised a group of visitors Tuesday morning on the first day the White House was open for tours since he became president. The president welcomed a small crowd of tourists on the lower floor of the East Wing, waving from behind a velvet rope as the crowd screamed, cheered and took photos. The president then pulled 10-year-old Jack Cornish from Birmingham, Alabama from the crowd and hugged him.
Congressman Mark Sanford answers constituents questions about building a wall, Planned Parenthood, the media and the Affordable Care Act during a town hall on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort.