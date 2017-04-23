National Politics

April 23, 2017 11:35 AM

Savannah may double parking meter rates in historic district

The Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga.

Parking could get a lot more expensive next year in the downtown historic district that is both Savannah's business hub and the heart of its vital tourism economy.

The Savannah Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2orjKNT) the City Council is weighing a consultant's recommendations that would increase rates on some meters and extend the hours drivers would be required to pay for on-street parking.

The plan includes hiking meter rates to $2 per hour — double the current $1 hourly rate — in the busiest areas of the historic district. And parking meter enforcement would extend past 5 p.m. on weekdays and possibly into weekends.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach said the plan won't satisfy everyone "but it's a place to start." The City Council is expected to vote May 11. Changes would likely take effect next year.

