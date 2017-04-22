Science marches planned in northern New England

Northern New Englanders are taking part in marches and events in support of science to coincide with marches happening around the world backing scientific research and evidenced-based policies.
Organizers say the events on Saturday on Earth Day are to promote the understanding of science and defend it from attacks, including U.S. budget cuts.
Marches and events are happening in Burlington, Montpelier, Brattleboro and Rutland, Vermont as well as in Portland, Maine and Concord, New Hampshire.
Scientists involved in the marches said they are anxious about political and public rejection of established science such as climate change and the safety of vaccines.
