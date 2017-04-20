National Politics

April 20, 2017 5:38 AM

Grand opening event set for Pike County All Wars Museum

The Associated Press
PITTSFIELD, Ill.

A museum that honors military veterans in western Illinois is poised to officially open and it's going to be a lot bigger than originally planned.

The Quincy Herald-Whig (http://bit.ly/2oOQL7G ) reports the grand opening for the Pike County All Wars Museum in Pittsfield will be held on Saturday.

The museum has been open to visitors since last year but a $10,000 grant and individual donations made it possible to buy an adjacent 3,500 square-foot former classroom that will house the museum's display vehicles. That display will include a rare Vietnam-era utility vehicle called a Gama Goat that's been restored to working condition.

After the grand opening, the museum will be open from noon until 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and by appointment the rest of the week.

