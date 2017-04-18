Former Passaic mayor awaits sentencing for bribery

The former mayor of Passaic is facing prison after admitting he accepted $110,000 in bribes from two developers in exchange for directing federal housing funds to a failed low-income housing project.
A federal judge will sentence Alex Blanco on Tuesday. The Democrat faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Under terms of a pleas agreement, he's expected to serve less time.
Blanco resigned after pleading guilty in November.
Blanco won a special election in 2008 to succeed Mayor Samuel Rivera, who resigned and was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2008 for accepting bribes. He was released from prison in 2010.
