April 17, 2017 7:04 AM

NY Police Department launches digital sign language program

NEW YORK CITY

The New York Police Department is launching a pilot program aimed at fostering better communication with deaf and hearing impaired residents.

The New York Daily News (http://nydn.us/2okRprP ) reports that police from three precincts will carry tablets that can connect to a sign-language interpreter if one is unable to be called in person.

This comes after a 2015 case in which a deaf Staten Island woman was awarded a $750,000 settlement in a wrongful arrest suit.

The NYPD's deputy commissioner of collaborative policing, Susan Herman, says the program was developed with the help of the Deaf Justice Coalition, a New York-based alliance of advocacy groups. The coalition says the pilot program is a good start in improving community relations.

