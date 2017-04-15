National Politics

April 15, 2017 11:31 AM

Juneau camping ban goes into effect as new campground opens

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

A new ordinance taking effect in Juneau will allow police to remove people who have set up camp on private property in the city's downtown.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2oe9dWh) that starting Saturday, those caught camping in the area between midnight and 7 a.m. could be issued a citation. The Juneau Assembly approved the new law in February.

The ban on camping on private property has sparked concerns about where homeless people will sleep at night.

Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove says a new campground opening Saturday is being considered as an option for people displaced by the camping ordinance.

The campground charges a $5 fee per night but Cosgrove says campers can get a partial refund if they comply with camp rules and clean up before leaving.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Aerial view of world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb exploding in Afghanistan

Aerial view of world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb exploding in Afghanistan 0:31

Aerial view of world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb exploding in Afghanistan
Sen. Graham: 0:55

Sen. Graham: "I'm not worried about my approval rating. I'm worried about the country."
Sen. Lindsey Graham on the 'key' to golf and politics 0:31

Sen. Lindsey Graham on the 'key' to golf and politics

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos